Letter: Schmitt’s antics only serve to undermine public health

Regarding the editorial “ How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat? ” (Dec. 11): I wholeheartedly agree with the Editorial Board’s position on Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s antics. I am a 73-year-old woman, life-long resident of Missouri, and St. Louis specifically. I identify as a Democrat. I’ve lived through many political upheavals and scandals. But I have to say that what I have been witnessing recently has left me disgusted, appalled and, frankly, frightened.

We have been subjected to a line of political officeholders and appointees who are some of the most unqualified, dishonest and self-serving that I can ever remember. In my opinion, Schmitt is only one of these unethical people, but he is serving at a time in our state’s history when he is able to be particularly damaging to our values and interests. I believe his judgment is being used to serve only himself and his political ambitions. And with the pandemic still very active and dangerous in our region, it is alarming that he continues to try to thwart the medical and scientific advice that is being dispensed to try to mitigate and end this scourge.