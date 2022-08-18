Letter: Schmitt’s city ways won’t help rural Missouri health care

Regarding “Missouri hospital’s staff lost their health insurance, then their jobs” (Aug. 16): GOP Senate candidate Eric Schmitt makes political hay by railing against “woke liberals.” How much longer will rural folks swallow this hogwash from an elite city slicker from an affluent St. Louis suburb who attended an expensive private high school?

At some point, these people must become “woke” to the reality that just because Schmitt wears blue jeans and cowboy boots, he’s in reality just an entitled rich guy who wants more gutting of rural health care, control of Missouri land, and the big developers and ag-companies who harvest fields of cash off the backs of farmers and ranchers.

Maybe if Schmitt spent less time starring in slick election commercials and suing our school boards for cheap publicity, he would actually do his job and defend health care in our small towns.

Glen Patterson • Ballwin