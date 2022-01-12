Letter: Schmitt’s crusade should also include seat belts, smoking

Regarding the letter “Schmitt is correct to fight mask and vaccination mandates” (Jan. 8): Yes, our “freedoms” against “coronavirus tyrants” must be protected by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and other attorneys general across the nation. Freedom is the foundation of a democracy.

But why stop at these health-related mandates? What about my freedom to enjoy smoking tobacco after a meal in a restaurant or drinking alcohol at a bar? And why do I not have the right as a parent to not have my children vaccinated for diseases before attending public schools? For sure, these tyrannical acts limit my rights and take away my freedom of choice.

And what about mandated seat belts that could trap me in my car if I had an accident? I hope Schmitt will address this loss of freedom and work to eliminate that mandate. It would also help drivers, especially concerning wear and tear on brakes, to eliminate the mandates about stop signs and red traffic lights, as well as those pesky speed limits that slow us down and take away our freedom to drive as fast as we want, especially when late for appointments.