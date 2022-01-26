Letter: Schmitt’s frivolous lawsuits don’t serve the public good

Regarding “St. Louis-area school districts defy attorney general and keep mask mandates” (Jan. 24): I’m a parent of two children in the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District. I regard the lawsuit Missouri has filed against our school board as frivolous. There are zero plaintiffs from our district in the case. It’s a stunt. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is using our tax dollars to sue our board for doing what we elected them to do.

Mask-mandate decisions have fallen to local entities because our state leaders have, in my opinion, been absolutely criminal in not taking the pandemic seriously. It’s a shame and a disgrace our hospitals and staff are now overwhelmed. But Schmitt has chosen to penalize local communities that are doing everything within their statutory power to alleviate the burden of the coronavirus.

I stand with our school board, teachers and community against what I think is Schmitt’s self-aggrandizing stunt. It is shameful and dangerous. It does not reflect the values of any party or serve the public good.

Rachel Lindsey • Maplewood