Letter: Schmitt’s lawsuit easily could be against Trump

Regarding “Missouri attorney general sues China over coronavirus pandemic” (April 21): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt may have better luck with his coronavirus pandemic lawsuit if he also files it against President Donald Trump’s administration, which is demonstrably guilty of all the same charges. The “appalling campaign of deceit, concealment, malfeasance, and inaction” is straight out of the Trump playbook. So, too, are the cover-ups, the failures to check the virus’ spread, the slowness to share information, and the hoarding of personal protective equipment. Go get ’em, Eric.

Kevin M. Rothery • O’Fallon, Mo.

