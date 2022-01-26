 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmitt’s mask lawsuits contradict state euthanasia law

Some might be unaware that Missouri has a euthanasia law that makes it a felony to “knowingly assist another in the commission of self-murder.” The penalty ranges from five to 15 years in prison.

The person responsible for knowing and enforcing this law, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, is instead guilty of breaking it, in my opinion. His numerous lawsuits to prevent local jurisdictions from adopting mask mandates and other protective measures is putting those who choose not to wear masks at much higher risk. Many of those people have died and will continue to die as a result. In my opinion, Schmitt’s actions are enabling those who want to ignore coronavirus risks to commit suicide (self-murder).

Schmitt might be aiming for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate, but he deserves a much longer prison term for his role in assisting in the deaths of many Missourians.

Barry Freedman • Clayton

