Letter: Schmitt’s mask lawsuits contradict state euthanasia law

Some might be unaware that Missouri has a euthanasia law that makes it a felony to “knowingly assist another in the commission of self-murder.” The penalty ranges from five to 15 years in prison.

The person responsible for knowing and enforcing this law, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, is instead guilty of breaking it, in my opinion. His numerous lawsuits to prevent local jurisdictions from adopting mask mandates and other protective measures is putting those who choose not to wear masks at much higher risk. Many of those people have died and will continue to die as a result. In my opinion, Schmitt’s actions are enabling those who want to ignore coronavirus risks to commit suicide (self-murder).