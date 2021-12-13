Letter: Schmitt’s mask mandate order is blatant abuse of power

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green issued an order that relates only to regulations by Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services that he believes are a violation of Missouri’s constitutionally mandated separation of powers. Part of his reasoning is that the department and its head are not elected. Thus, those personnel can only assume or be delegated certain functions. They cannot both enact and enforce (i.e. assume legislative and executive powers). His order said absolutely nothing about elected school boards.

I don’t see how the court could have ruled in a way that directly impacts the school boards in our area when they were not parties before him. Additionally, as a parent of children in a St. Louis County school district, my understanding is that school districts are basing their mandates on something other than the Department of Health and Senior Services regulations at issue in Green’s order. In my opinion, if our attorney general took his current position seriously instead of as a stepping stone to higher office, he might not consistently lie to his constituents much less intentionally endanger them.