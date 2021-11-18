 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt’s silly lawsuits designed to fuel his campaign
States challenge Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis on Aug. 6, 2020. A coalition of 10 states sued the federal government on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, to try to block a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, marking a new front in the resistance by Republican-led states to the pandemic policies of President Joe Biden's administration. "The mandate is a blatant attempt to federalize public health issues involving vaccination that belong within the States' police power," said the suit filed by Schmitt, a Republican who is running for U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Regarding “Missouri attorney general asks for emails, texts from Jones, Page regarding mask mandates” (Nov. 15): Eric Schmitt doesn’t seem like he is doing the job of attorney general. He seems to be obsessed with suing every Tom, Dick and Harry over masks. How silly and expensive. Is he using the state’s money to do this, and is he doing this during office time?

This is a huge waste of taxpayers’ money. I believe it is being done just to fund his campaign by tricking people who believe this nonsense into donating. I suggest Schmitt leave medical decisions to medical professionals. I don’t appreciate such unprofessional behavior from a public servant.

Rebecca Valicoff • Affton

