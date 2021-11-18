Letter: Schmitt’s silly lawsuits designed to fuel his campaign

Regarding “Missouri attorney general asks for emails, texts from Jones, Page regarding mask mandates” (Nov. 15): Eric Schmitt doesn’t seem like he is doing the job of attorney general. He seems to be obsessed with suing every Tom, Dick and Harry over masks. How silly and expensive. Is he using the state’s money to do this, and is he doing this during office time?
This is a huge waste of taxpayers’ money. I believe it is being done just to fund his campaign by tricking people who believe this nonsense into donating. I suggest Schmitt leave medical decisions to medical professionals. I don’t appreciate such unprofessional behavior from a public servant.
Rebecca Valicoff • Affton