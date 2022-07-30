Letter: Schmitt’s term would be spent increasing his profile

Regarding “ Eric Schmitt surges, Eric Greitens falls in polls ahead of Missouri Republican Senate race” (July 26): I can only imagine what Eric Schmitt’s term would be like if elected. If all he could find was a divisive politician like Sen. Ted Cruz to endorse him, I can only speculate that Schmitt would be a partisan hack in office, spending countless hours on Fox increasing his name recognition.

Do any GOP candidates running for the U.S. Senate from Missouri have any substantive solutions for what they perceive is wrong in our country? If so, I have yet to hear it. So, I believe Schmitt should keep talking about government overreach, denying a woman’s right to choose and how much damage the LBGTQ community is doing to our youth. We’ll see how well that goes over in November.