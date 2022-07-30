 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Schmitt’s term would be spent increasing his profile

  • 0
Senator Ted Cruz endorses Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for Missouri's Senate election

Missouri Attorney General and GOP primary senatorial candidate Eric Schmitt reacts to a joke made by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a campaign stop on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Piazza Messina in Cottleville. Cruz endorsed Schmitt in the primary election. 

 Jack Myer,

Regarding “Eric Schmitt surges, Eric Greitens falls in polls ahead of Missouri Republican Senate race” (July 26): I can only imagine what Eric Schmitt’s term would be like if elected. If all he could find was a divisive politician like Sen. Ted Cruz to endorse him, I can only speculate that Schmitt would be a partisan hack in office, spending countless hours on Fox increasing his name recognition.

Do any GOP candidates running for the U.S. Senate from Missouri have any substantive solutions for what they perceive is wrong in our country? If so, I have yet to hear it. So, I believe Schmitt should keep talking about government overreach, denying a woman’s right to choose and how much damage the LBGTQ community is doing to our youth. We’ll see how well that goes over in November.

People are also reading…

Rory Akers • Hoene Springs, Mo.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News