Letter: Schmitt seems beholden to the fossil fuel industry

Regarding the editorial "Schmitt seeks to roadblock climate reform — and his own supposed federalism" (Aug. 26): California has the largest economy of all the states and is uniquely positioned to do something about climate change. In trying to stop California from setting its own emissions standards, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt shows his true colors. I believe he's a lackey for the fossil fuel industry.

I suspect Schmitt could not care less about Missourians or their wallets, and he doesn't care how much climate change itself is costing (and will cost) taxpayers. He cares more about his endorsement from fossil fuel billionaire Charles Koch.

Alexis Gabrielson • Columbia, Mo.

