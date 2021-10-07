 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt serves his own political agenda, not Missourians’
Letter: Schmitt serves his own political agenda, not Missourians’

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri AG’s action threatens opioid settlement funds, commissioner alleges” (Oct. 2): I realize that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been very busy lately suing local governments and school districts who want to put mask requirements in place to protect the health of Missouri residents, including our children.

In the past Schmitt has also entered lawsuits against other states to invalidate legally cast votes and even sued a foreign country, China.

And now he’s finding time to jeopardize $450 million in funds Missouri could receive from an opioid settlement.

I realize he is running for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat and is trying to appeal to a specific Republican voter base, but if he actually wants votes from anyone besides them, it would be nice if he did something to actually benefit Missouri citizens, instead of trying to harm them by pushing his political agenda.

Dale Scott • Hillsboro

