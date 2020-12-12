Letter: Schmitt shames Missouri by joining the Texas lawsuit

Regarding “Missouri attorney general Schmitt voices support for invalidating battleground results” (Dec. 9): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has disgraced himself and our state by joining the Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential election. As long as he lives, Schmitt will be defined as the guy who made a fool of himself and tried to get the votes of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania thrown out. Does he want to throw those states out of the union also?
Schmitt no doubt has political ambitions. His actions should long be remembered. When the country and the state needed healing and non-partisan common sense, Schmitt instead tossed tons of political red meat to the Trumpists. Schmitt has shown us who he is: a politician who caters to President Donald Trump’s base. Apparently, the rest of us don’t matter to Schmitt.
Howard Park • Webster Groves
