Regarding “Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China” (July 9): It was interesting to read that Attorney General Eric Schmitt identifies how another country (China) did not do enough” to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. He acknowledges the enormous death, suffering and economic losses and the dangers of the virus. And yet, he sued 48 school districts to prevent mask mandates. It sure seems like hypocrisy to me.