Letter: Schmitt should attack misinformation, not mask wearers

Regarding the editorial “How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?” (Dec. 11): Wouldn’t it be great if Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt went after the sources of misinformation about vaccines and masks? If there was less misinformation, we would probably not need to consider mandates for either. Schmitt’s campaign stunts only serve to keep the virus circulating freely and fill up our hospitals and cemeteries. It’s a sad commentary that sabotaging public health is considered to be a successful political strategy.