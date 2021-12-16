Letter: Schmitt should investigate the craziness in his office

Regarding the editorial "How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?" (Dec. 12): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is playing a dangerous game. By asking parents to snitch on school districts for not following his directives, Schmitt risks provoking more confrontations between parents and their kids' educators. His opinion was used to justify a parent boarding a school bus and intimidating the driver about mask mandates — a parent who happened to be a uniformed police officer in another jurisdiction.

Throwing gasoline on a fire is not what a U.S. Senate candidate should be doing. If anything, he should be investigating the craziness in the Missouri Attorney General's Office. It appears to me someone has broken into that office and is using official attorney general letterheads and other taxpayer-funded resources to run for the Senate. How is that even possible?