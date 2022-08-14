Letter: Schmitt should know reputations of Trump and cronies

Regarding the editorial “Missourians should encourage Schmitt to return to his moderate-middle roots” (Aug. 3): GOP Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is a follower and friend of Donald Trump, who has been using the media to spread lies and fake news. Trump’s close friend, Roger Stone, helped Trump spread more lies and hoaxes to get as many followers and donations as possible.

Another Trump friend, Alex Jones, continuously lied about the 2012 Sandy Hook killings of 20 little kids, claiming it didn’t really happen. Recently, he admitted he lied and claimed his statements were protected by the First Amendment. But he discovered that even talk show hosts must not use fake news to attack individuals.

What does this say about Schmitt, who must certainly be aware of Trump, Jones, Stone, and others who don’t know a fact from a fake?

Nancy Adams • Florissant