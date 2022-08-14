 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Schmitt should know reputations of Trump and cronies

  • 0
Eric Schmitt, Missouri Republican primary for U.S. Senate election night

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage to thank his supporters and declare victory in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate during his election night party at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding the editorial “Missourians should encourage Schmitt to return to his moderate-middle roots” (Aug. 3): GOP Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is a follower and friend of Donald Trump, who has been using the media to spread lies and fake news. Trump’s close friend, Roger Stone, helped Trump spread more lies and hoaxes to get as many followers and donations as possible.

Another Trump friend, Alex Jones, continuously lied about the 2012 Sandy Hook killings of 20 little kids, claiming it didn’t really happen. Recently, he admitted he lied and claimed his statements were protected by the First Amendment. But he discovered that even talk show hosts must not use fake news to attack individuals.

People are also reading…

What does this say about Schmitt, who must certainly be aware of Trump, Jones, Stone, and others who don’t know a fact from a fake?

Nancy Adams • Florissant

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News