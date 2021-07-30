 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt should protect Missourians, not file lawsuits
Letter: Schmitt should protect Missourians, not file lawsuits

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, to announce the formation of a cold-case unit that will investigate unsolved homicides across the state. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate" (July 26): It appears our intrepid but political-minded Attorney General Eric Schmitt is at it again. After totally embarrassing himself (and the citizens of Missouri as well) by suing China and joining in an outrageous attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, he has now announced he will go to court to prevent the upcoming mask mandate in St. Louis city and county.  It is time for Schmitt to quit pandering to the Trump crowd in his attempt to be elected a U.S. senator and start doing what he was elected for: protecting the citizens of Missouri.

J.R. Gitlin • Chesterfield 

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

