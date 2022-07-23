Letter: Schmitt should reimburse taxpayers for useless lawsuits

Regarding “ Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China ” (July 9): A federal judge threw out the suit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against China for allegedly causing “enormous death, suffering, and economic losses” associated with the pandemic. The judge ruled that federal rules prohibit a sovereign foreign nation from being sued in American courts.

Since a first-year law student could have told Schmitt the suit was frivolous and political grandstanding, it is apparent to me Schmitt knew that taxpayer money was going to be wasted just to promote his profile as a candidate for the U.S. Senate. I think this is a clear violation of his oath of office and a case of theft of public money to support his political ambitions. He should be made to reimburse the state for all funds spent on the lawsuit.