Letter: Schmitt should reimburse taxpayers for useless lawsuits

Eric Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on April 26, 2022, as opening arguments conclude in the case of Biden v. Texas, a challenge to the Biden Administration's repeal of the Trump Migrant Protection Protocols.

 Bryan Olin Dozier, NurPhoto via AP

Regarding “Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China” (July 9): A federal judge threw out the suit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against China for allegedly causing “enormous death, suffering, and economic losses” associated with the pandemic. The judge ruled that federal rules prohibit a sovereign foreign nation from being sued in American courts.

Since a first-year law student could have told Schmitt the suit was frivolous and political grandstanding, it is apparent to me Schmitt knew that taxpayer money was going to be wasted just to promote his profile as a candidate for the U.S. Senate. I think this is a clear violation of his oath of office and a case of theft of public money to support his political ambitions. He should be made to reimburse the state for all funds spent on the lawsuit.

Further, Schmitt wants to double down on his ill-conceived lawsuit by appealing the judge’s decision to toss his case even though federal rules clearly prohibit the lawsuit. In any case, the taxpayers of Missouri should not have to pay for his nonsense.

Jim Shucart • Kirkwood

