Letter: Schmitt would fight against overreaching government

Regarding “Editorial: Schmitt’s use of his office to harass journalists is a dangerous new low” (Sept. 7): After nearly two years of what I believe to be oppression from the Democratic Party-led national government, I’ve had enough of their unconscionable effort to control virtually every aspect of our lives. In my opinion, their record while in power is abysmal by virtually every objective measure. I think voting for a Democrat is entirely unacceptable as it would lead to more of the same punitive policies. We need to send someone to the U.S. Senate who would fight vigorously for middle class America.