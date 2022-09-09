 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmitt would fight against overreaching government

Regarding “Editorial: Schmitt’s use of his office to harass journalists is a dangerous new low” (Sept. 7): After nearly two years of what I believe to be oppression from the Democratic Party-led national government, I’ve had enough of their unconscionable effort to control virtually every aspect of our lives. In my opinion, their record while in power is abysmal by virtually every objective measure. I think voting for a Democrat is entirely unacceptable as it would lead to more of the same punitive policies. We need to send someone to the U.S. Senate who would fight vigorously for middle class America.

Eric Schmitt doesn’t come from great wealth and knows the struggles of most Americans who simply want to be left alone to pursue happiness, financial security and control of their health, in peace and not taxed and regulated into poverty and dependence on the government for their well-being.

I think Schmitt would put our government back in its proper place and with a sensibly downsized budget.

Jeff Stillwell • Chesterfield

