Letter: Schmitt would show stronger leadership by backing vaccines
Letter: Schmitt would show stronger leadership by backing vaccines

Regarding the letter “Schmitt is correct to fight mask and vaccination mandates” (Jan. 8): I thank Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for his leadership in eliminating mask mandates. Now we need his expertise to lead the effort to immunize all Missourians against the coronavirus scourge.

As Schmitt has a desire to serve in the U.S. Senate, what could be better to show his commitment to the people than to support the vaccine? This is an issue that affects all, regardless of race, sex, age, wealth, place of residence, occupation, religion, party affiliation, etc.

The vaccines are effective at stopping, or at least overwhelmingly minimizing, the effects of this disease. Schmitt’s public support of the effort to vaccinate all Missourians would go a long way to helping stop the spread. This is not a political issue; this is an issue for all citizens. I would like Schmitt to demonstrate he is a true leader.

Bob Jauer • St. Louis County

