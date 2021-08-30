 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt's many lawsuits are a sign of political desperation
0 comments

Letter: Schmitt's many lawsuits are a sign of political desperation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri attorney general sues to stop school mask mandates

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Attorney General Schmitt on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, filed a class-action lawsuit aimed at stopping school districts from requiring masks. The lawsuit cites several districts across the state that have enacted mask mandates in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

In Tony Messenger's column "Missouri AG Schmitt flip-flops on vaccine mandates at worst possible time" (Aug. 16), he pointed out the hypocrisy of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's support for mandatory meningitis vaccines in 2014, while Schmitt now files lawsuits against mask and vaccine mandates.

Schmitt acts like a friend of the coronavirus and has stirred otherwise well-meaning people to stampede the St. Louis County Council with protests based on gross misinformation and misguided notions of morality. While such civic involvement should normally be encouraged, it must be a sign of political desperation that the only thing Schmitt has found to arouse people to civic action is a campaign to promote death.

Richard M. Rubin • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News