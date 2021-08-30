Letter: Schmitt's many lawsuits are a sign of political desperation

In Tony Messenger's column " Missouri AG Schmitt flip-flops on vaccine mandates at worst possible time " (Aug. 16), he pointed out the hypocrisy of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's support for mandatory meningitis vaccines in 2014, while Schmitt now files lawsuits against mask and vaccine mandates.

Schmitt acts like a friend of the coronavirus and has stirred otherwise well-meaning people to stampede the St. Louis County Council with protests based on gross misinformation and misguided notions of morality. While such civic involvement should normally be encouraged, it must be a sign of political desperation that the only thing Schmitt has found to arouse people to civic action is a campaign to promote death.