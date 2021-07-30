 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt's mask mandate lawsuit is really about politics
Letter: Schmitt's mask mandate lawsuit is really about politics

Election 2022 Senate Missouri

In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding "Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate" (July 26): Glad to see our beloved Attorney General Eric Schmitt, sitting in his office in Jefferson City, is keeping up with current events enough here in St. Louis to file another one of his frivolous lawsuits to keep officials from imposing mask mandates. Of course, masks may save people from being infected, hospitalized and dying from the coronavirus. 

When are we going to stop this craziness? Vaccinations are proven effective and save lives, yet many people, especially Republicans with political ambitions, seem to think it is more important to position themselves politically than to save the lives of their constituents.

Dale Scott • Hillsboro 

Tags

