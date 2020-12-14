Letter: Schmitt's support of Texas lawsuit is an embarrassment

Regarding "Missouri attorney general joins Texas suit aimed at reversing Trump loss" (Dec. 9): Unbelievable. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has joined 16 other state Republican attorneys general, led by Texas, in filing a worthless — and failed — challenge to election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Why do these state public officials think they have any business evaluating other states’ election results?

Republicans who wish to overturn the election results are not defending election integrity, they are a threat to it. This ridiculous litigation is an affront to free and fair elections. As former Sen. Claire McCaskill said on Twitter in reference to Schmitt, “Real lawyers of both parties are laughing at him.”

Schmitt is an embarrassment to Missouri, an embarrassment to the office of Missouri Attorney General, and an embarrassment to Kirkwood.

Kayla Vaughan and Dennis Roach • Kirkwood