Letter: School board members need a thorough vetting process

Regarding “Rockwood School Board member condemned for political hate speech” (Aug. 25): There must be a better way to vet school board candidates. Simply counting how often a candidate's yard signs are displayed tells voters nothing about a candidate's character and fitness to serve. Answers on candidate questionnaires are not usually helpful. All candidates say they want excellent schools and will exercise fiscal responsibility. In my opinion, school board member Jessica Laurent Clark has amply demonstrated that she is hateful, resents handicapped children, and has an anti-LGBTQ agenda.