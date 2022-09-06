Letter: School book bans might reach public libraries next

Regarding " Area schools remove books under new law that is unlikely to be enforced " (Aug. 30): Is Missouri turning into a fascist state when certain religious and political groups can ban school library books that are in conflict with their religious and political beliefs?

Since when do these groups have a right to control what students cannot read? This should be an individual parent decision, not groups that have an agenda. Some students may actually see themselves in some of these banned books. Students need to learn that people have different lifestyles and points of view.