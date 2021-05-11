 Skip to main content
Letter: ‘School Choice’ law will undermine the public schools
Regarding “School choice measure wins approval in Missouri Senate, now heads to governor’s desk” (May 6): As a mom of public school students and volunteer with National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, I strongly oppose the recent passage of Missouri House Bill 349, the so-called “school choice” bill. If signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, it will siphon $75 million away from public schools each year. In my opinion, it’s solely designed to benefit families who either homeschool or send their children to private schools.

Private school vouchers take money away from neighborhood public schools, and research shows that voucher programs either fail to increase student performance or actually hurt student achievement. I believe private school voucher programs lack accountability, fail to protect kids from discrimination and increase segregation. Many private schools and homeschooling programs, even those receiving taxpayer-funded voucher money, do not have to meet standards for curriculum, testing, teacher qualifications or school quality.

Although the bill’s proponents would claim otherwise, vouchers do very little to help underserved communities. The voucher payments often don’t cover the full cost for private schools. Thus, only families with the money to cover the cost of the rest of the tuition, uniforms, transportation, books and other supplies can use the vouchers. Vouchers actually hurt low-income families by undermining the public schools they rely on.

I encourage everyone who cares about the education of Missouri’s children to contact Gov. Parson and urge him to veto HB 349.

Hillary Hinz • Olivette

