Letter: ‘School Choice’ law will undermine the public schools

Regarding “School choice measure wins approval in Missouri Senate, now heads to governor’s desk” (May 6): As a mom of public school students and volunteer with National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, I strongly oppose the recent passage of Missouri House Bill 349, the so-called “school choice” bill. If signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, it will siphon $75 million away from public schools each year. In my opinion, it’s solely designed to benefit families who either homeschool or send their children to private schools.

Private school vouchers take money away from neighborhood public schools, and research shows that voucher programs either fail to increase student performance or actually hurt student achievement. I believe private school voucher programs lack accountability, fail to protect kids from discrimination and increase segregation. Many private schools and homeschooling programs, even those receiving taxpayer-funded voucher money, do not have to meet standards for curriculum, testing, teacher qualifications or school quality.