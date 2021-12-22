Letter: School districts base mask mandates on date, not data

Regarding “COVID-19 cases double in St. Louis County schools. ‘And omicron’s on its way.’” (Dec. 16): Pediatric cases of coronavirus are on the rise and are now the highest in months. About 29,000 unvaccinated people died in November. The omicron variant is running rampant in many countries.
Yet, a few school districts in Missouri are preparing to lift mask mandates when kids return from Christmas break. Do they think Santa is bringing everyone a magic wand to wave away the virus? Why is their decision based on a date rather than virus numbers?
Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson