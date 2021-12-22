Letter: School districts’ mask policy not apparently data-based

Regarding “Rockwood, Francis Howell, Lindbergh schools move to mask-optional policies” (Dec. 17): I am not a fan of the mask-optional policy set to begin for my child’s school in the Lindbergh School District in early January. But I thought, maybe I’ve missed something. Surely the superintendent and the school board would only make such a decision if they had some evidence that it would work. Right? So far, I’ve been frustrated trying to get information as to how they came to this decision.

Very little evidence has been presented, and the school district they modeled their metric around had very few statistics I was told I could research. One district they modeled in Kansas has recently reinstated universal masking due to community spread similar to those in the Lindbergh district.

When I asked if there were any vaccination thresholds to be met, or metrics for community spread, I was told there are none. With so little evidence to support mask-optional policies while case numbers are climbing, and so much evidence to support universal masking, why is this a debate?