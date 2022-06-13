Letter: School law enforcement must protect vulnerable areas

Regarding “ Ohio governor to sign bill allowing armed school employees” (June 2): Once again, we have children killed by guns at a school. Now, the politicians are talking about “fortifying” schools, with having only a single access door and arming teachers.

I believe these methods don’t address a vulnerable area of the school campus. Before the schools open in the morning, children are walking or biking to school or dropped off by parents and are crowded in front of the school doors, which could make them targets before they even enter the school itself.