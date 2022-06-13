 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: School law enforcement must protect vulnerable areas

APTOPIX Texas School Shooting Empty Spaces

Eight-year-old Jeremiah Lennon picks at a sign that reads "Uvalde Strong" which he helped decorate and stuck on an electric pole in front of his home on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The third grader had been in classroom 112, just next to the rooms where the shooter holed up. The 15 kids in his class sat on the ground in the corner, as quiet as they could be, he said. The gunman tried to get in but the door was locked.

 Wong Maye-E - staff, AP

Regarding “Ohio governor to sign bill allowing armed school employees” (June 2): Once again, we have children killed by guns at a school. Now, the politicians are talking about “fortifying” schools, with having only a single access door and arming teachers.

I believe these methods don’t address a vulnerable area of the school campus. Before the schools open in the morning, children are walking or biking to school or dropped off by parents and are crowded in front of the school doors, which could make them targets before they even enter the school itself.

Charles Price • Belleville

