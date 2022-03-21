Letter: School proficiency ratings would merit workplace firing

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "From 4-day weeks to charter debate, Missouri has a school funding crisis" (March 14) and "New performing arts center opens at Festus High" (March 10): It is embarrassing to live in a state where good education appears to be valued so little. For Festus schools and outgoing Superintendent Link Luttrell to have grown test scores to about 65% proficiency in English and 56% in math, reflects the hard work Festus has done.

But if various working professionals were at 65% or 56% proficiency in their job performance, they would be out the door. In most grading systems, at best 65% is a D and 56% is an F, so it appears there are many Missouri districts with heavy work to do, several of them now within four days a week.

As a former teacher, my guess is that improved salaries may have helped Festus teachers feel more valued and also contributed to renewed efforts in the classroom. So further strangling school budgets, forcing four-day weeks to reduce expenses, and decreasing funds for public schools by pushing charter schools in the big cities do not appear to be good ways to value education. Perhaps we should start grading our legislators on fairness, objectivity, impartiality and a desire to help all areas and citizens of the state.

L. Wier • Maryland Heights