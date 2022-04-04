Letter: School should be safe haven from law enforcement abuse

Regarding “Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter” (March 22): For some children, school can feel like an escape from a rough home life. School can act as a place of comfort and security. But that feeling can quickly go away once students hear the beep of a metal detector go off and faces a police officer staring down at them. A school is supposed to be a safe, sociable place for learning and skill building, not a place where students are afraid to challenge authority or speak their mind because of the chance a police officer may take it as a “threat” and tackle and restrain them.