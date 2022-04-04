 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: School should be safe haven from law enforcement abuse

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an off-duty police officer escorts a 12-year-old student out of a school cafeteria following a lunchtime fight, in Kenosha, Wis., on March 4, 2022. Earlier in the video, the officer, who was working as a security guard, is shown intervening in the fight and putting his knee on the girl’s neck to restrain her. (Kenosha Unified School District via AP)

Regarding “Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter” (March 22): For some children, school can feel like an escape from a rough home life. School can act as a place of comfort and security. But that feeling can quickly go away once students hear the beep of a metal detector go off and faces a police officer staring down at them. A school is supposed to be a safe, sociable place for learning and skill building, not a place where students are afraid to challenge authority or speak their mind because of the chance a police officer may take it as a “threat” and tackle and restrain them.

In Wisconsin, an off-duty police officer put his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to stop a fight during lunch. A school is supposed to provide a secure and safe environment.

Olivia Webb • St. Louis County

