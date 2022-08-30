 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: School uniforms can bring success and respect at school

Cardinal Ritter High School

Cardinal Ritter High School senior class president Zion Cannon, center, takes part in an English class during school on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. “This school allows us to dream big,” said Cannon. “We can be ourselves.”

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

In the wonderful article “Black teachers and leaders show the way at Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis” (Aug. 26), different reasons are discussed as to the reason why Cardinal Ritter high school has had success, but I’d like to add one more thing that I believe helps: school uniforms. Students and teachers wear dress clothes. This fosters an atmosphere of respect between and among teachers and students. It makes going to school something special. Why can’t more schools insist on something similar?

Dorothy Anderson • Spanish Lake

