Letter: School uniforms can bring success and respect at school

In the wonderful article “Black teachers and leaders show the way at Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis” (Aug. 26), different reasons are discussed as to the reason why Cardinal Ritter high school has had success, but I’d like to add one more thing that I believe helps: school uniforms. Students and teachers wear dress clothes. This fosters an atmosphere of respect between and among teachers and students. It makes going to school something special. Why can’t more schools insist on something similar?