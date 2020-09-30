 Skip to main content
Letter: Schools crossing county line for sports sets bad example
Letter: Schools crossing county line for sports sets bad example

Regarding Tony Messenger's column, "Amid coronavirus pandemic, systemic racism in St. Louis finds a new metaphor: football" (Sept. 28): I am stunned that a person with Superintendent Mark Miles’ responsibility would authorize the children of Rockwood School District to cross over into St. Charles County to play contact sports when it is not allowed in his district. It is terrible role modeling and signals to children that if they don’t like a law, they don’t have to obey it, especially when they have a selfish reason. All they have to do is cross over a county line in the middle of a pandemic.

The safety of the children in Miles' school district should never be compromised due to his political ideology. Shame on him.

Morton Hill • St. Louis

Rockwood schools plan to play fall sports outside of St. Louis County

"Many of our student athletes are looking forward to college scholarships, and we felt allowing them to compete during this fall season was the best approach," said Rockwood School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles during a press conference discussing the district's plans to schedule youth sporting events outside of St. Louis County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Rockwood is the the second organization to consider an end-around of county rules. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

