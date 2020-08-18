Letter: Schools should ensure all students have digital access

Regarding “New CDC guidance says COVID-19 rates in children ‘steadily increasing’” (Aug. 15): Knowing that schools are spending exorbitant amounts of their funding for personal protective equipment, sanitizer, plastic partitions, etc., doesn’t it make you wonder if that same amount of money could have been spent on laptops/notebook computers with mobile Wi-Fi hot spots for each household? That way, we could battle not only the pandemic, but also the upcoming winter weather so that there wouldn’t be a further interruption in the 2020-21 academic year.
Diana Renstrom • Martinsburg, Mo.
