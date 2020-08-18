You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Schools should ensure all students have digital access
St. Louis Public Schools distribute iPads to students

Bill Huber, center, and Khadija Tejan organize a pile of iPads at a distribution point outside the St. Louis Public School District's headquarters on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. St. Louis schools are providing iPads to students to help them with distance learning during the stay at home order that forced schools to close. The district will be contacting parents to coordinate pick ups at different technology distribution sites around the city. The SLPS Foundation?s Emergency Response Fund is helping to pay for the effort that should place about 10,000 iPads with students. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “New CDC guidance says COVID-19 rates in children ‘steadily increasing’” (Aug. 15): Knowing that schools are spending exorbitant amounts of their funding for personal protective equipment, sanitizer, plastic partitions, etc., doesn’t it make you wonder if that same amount of money could have been spent on laptops/notebook computers with mobile Wi-Fi hot spots for each household? That way, we could battle not only the pandemic, but also the upcoming winter weather so that there wouldn’t be a further interruption in the 2020-21 academic year.

Diana Renstrom • Martinsburg, Mo.

