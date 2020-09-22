 Skip to main content
Letter: Schools skirting pandemic guidelines set bad example
Summit football practice

Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

The Summit football team runs through plays during a football practice on Sept. 16 at Rockwood Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. 

 Paul Halfacre

Regarding "Another sign of COVID-19 discontent: Rockwood schools plan to play fall sports outside of St. Louis County" (Sept. 19): The Post Dispatch reported that the Rockwood School District plans to move its fall high school sports’ games outside of St. Louis County to circumvent County Executive Sam Page's ban on close-contact high school sports. Incarnate Word Academy is following suit. What lessons are these schools teaching their students? If you don’t like the rules, get around them? Don’t respect authority? If you want to win, cheat?

The coronavirus has cost a lot of people in our area far more than a chance to be seen by a college scout. Shame on these schools.

Barbara Seely • Sunset Hills

