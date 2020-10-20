Letter: Schupp is the candidate fighting for sexual abuse victims

Regarding the editorial "We recommend Jill Schupp for Missouri's 2nd Congressional District" (Sept. 28): As a kid, I was sexually abused time and time again. So were three of my brothers. As an adult, I’ve dedicated more than 30 years of my life to stopping sex crimes against children and helping the victims of these crimes.
I believe state Sen. Jill Schupp, the 2nd congressional district Democratic candidate, stands firmly on the side of kids and victims. It’s ridiculous that her opponent, Republican Rep. Ann Wagner, claims otherwise.
Schupp wrote and passed a law requiring hospitals to provide rape kits to sexual assault victims, and she sponsored a bill to require more adults to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect. She co-sponsored a measure increasing penalties for human trafficking. And she co-sponsored a bill to lift Missouri’s predator-friendly statute of limitations in sex cases where a perpetrator’s DNA evidence has been collected.
I was once one of those vulnerable kids, and I beg 2nd congressional district voters: Don’t be fooled by Wagner’s fear-mongering. Actions, not words, protect kids from predators. Schupp has taken, and is taking, effective steps to safeguard kids.
David G. Clohessy • St. Louis
Former director of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests
