Letter: Science-based messaging needed on virus risk levels

Regarding “Dr. Fauci says normalcy may not return until next year following COVID-19 case spikes” (June 15): When I was a kid growing up in 1950s Hong Kong, each family was responsible for its drinking water. My mother had to boil any water that we drank, cooked with or washed vegetables in. It was like a miracle when we came to the United States, and we could drink out of any faucet anywhere and be safe. The American public health system really impressed me.
But now, that system is failing us. We are left on our own to assess the risk of catching the virus and giving it to a loved one, and how best to protect ourselves.
We need a science-based message from government officials to help us know what to do. We need to know exactly what the risks are to shop, get a haircut, eat dinner out and see grandchildren.
Plus, I want to see our elected officials lead by example.
Cathy Luh • Creve Coeur
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.