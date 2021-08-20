 Skip to main content
Letter: Scientific conclusions based on who funds the research
Inside the University of Virginia Medical Center

Clinical lab scientist Samuel Kidd cleans specimen tubes before testing them at the University of Virginia Medical Center where doctors, lab directors and researchers are working on a test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., March 30, 2020. Dan Wilson/Handout via REUTERS

 DAN WILSON

Regarding “Videos of government meetings, including the St. Louis County Council, are a vector of false COVID-19 claims” (Aug. 16): I am tired of hearing people say that we should follow the science regarding coronavirus. Science has historically been a rather messy process of trying to determine the truth. Unfortunately, in modern times, “scientific findings” have often been tethered to whoever is funding the research.

Although not all scientific research is potentially compromised by whatever group is funding the research (e.g. organizations, universities and billionaires), much is. Real science does not censor alternate theories or explanations based on ideology until the science is really settled — and even then, it still may prove wrong in the future.

Peer review and skepticism is crucial — ideology and shaming is unhealthy and can lead to tragically wrong conclusions.

David S. Brown • O’Fallon, Illinois

