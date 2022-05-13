Letter: Scroggins' educational efforts are called into question

Regarding Eric Scroggins' column "The change our children deserve requires bold action and collaboration” (May 3): In my opinion, Mr. Scroggins spends a great deal of time being defensive about a St. Louis Public School parent activist, Gloria Nolan. The Opportunity Trust, Scroggins’ not-for-profit, has been in the news regularly for questionable practices. He was also in the news for his head lobbyist pleading guilty to federal tax evasion. Scroggins said the organization would review its lobbying contracts at the end of this year’s legislative session. In this legislative session, the lead lobbyist is still lobbying.
Also in the news, was House Bill 1552, originally filed by Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, and was backed by Scroggins. It would have taken $18 million away from the St. Louis Public Schools. To be kind, Scroggins seems more interested in preserving his position with his ‘not-for-profit’ than helping public school districts. As a regular Post-Dispatch reader, I'm looking forward to further reporting on Scroggins’ efforts to ‘reform’ Normandy Schools, whether the parents want his interventions or not.
Benjamin Harman • Ste. Genevieve