Regarding “Admiral correctly defies Trump to make a point about discipline” (Nov. 26): It’s not unusual for a Post-Dispatch editorial to only give one side of the story, so let's add the following:
The prosecutors committed gross misconduct in both the investigation and the prosecution of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. The men who testified against him lied and were not believed by the jury. Gallagher was held in solitary confinement as punishment by the Navy before his acquittal and was confined that way for a year. And as the editorial mentions, what was the egregious violation he was convicted of? Taking his picture with the corpse of a dead teenager suspected of being an Islamic State terrorist. Do you believe that is egregious? I doubt it. But then again, you can fill volumes with what you don’t read in the Post-Dispatch’s editorials.
Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield