Letter: Searching for answers on police, military, protesters

I support the police, but don't wish to live in a police state. I support the military, but don't wish to live under military rule. I support the protesters, but don't wish to live in anarchy.
So it is possible to support something yet still be open to criticism of that same thing. As opposed to immediately condemning or defending something no matter what.
The answers, as usual, are somewhere in the middle.
Michael S. Bardgett • St. Peters
