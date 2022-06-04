 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Second Amendment is a death tax, needs abolishment

FILE - An attendee at a gun rights rally open carries his gun in a holster that reads "We the People" from the Preamble to the United States Constitution, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, several pastors and rabbis around the country have challenged their conservative counterparts with this question: Are you pro-life if you are pro-guns?

 Ted S. Warren - staff, AP

Regarding “Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles” (June 2): The Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This is really a death tax.

This amendment is what drives the National Rifle Association, but does anyone think for a moment that this epidemic gun violence is what the Founding Fathers had in mind? How does a mentally unstable and hateful young man fit into the framework of “a well regulated militia” and create so much horror, pain and helplessness as so many before him have done?

Gun owners who proudly proclaim that they won’t get my guns until you pry them from my cold dead hands acknowledge and support this death tax. Dues payers to the National Rifle Association also support the death tax.

Today’s generation, the generation of the Columbine survivors, are now able to vote. If they start voting out the lawmakers who accept money from the gun lobby, then maybe they can abolish this insane amendment.

Steve Cummings • Maryville

