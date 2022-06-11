 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Security consciousness is turning Americans into prisoners

It seems we are slowly turning our schools, homes and outdoor venues into prisons. With talk of fences, one-door entrances, metal detectors, security guards and armed teachers, we might as well label our schools as prisons. We are afraid to let our children play outside, and we worry when they go to dances, parties, malls, movies or other outdoor activities.

I wonder what would happen if Americans could see the results of an AR-15 shooting on a 10-year-old body. Remember the My Lai Vietnam massacre or photos of students being killed protesting apartheid in South Africa? Those photos changed history.

Patricia McArdle • Salem, Ill.

