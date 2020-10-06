 Skip to main content
Letter: Seems like yesterday that Gibson was hurling shutouts
Letter: Seems like yesterday that Gibson was hurling shutouts

Remembering Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson

Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson strings out zeroes as he pitches his fifth consecutive shutout, June 26, 1968, and extends his string of scoreless innings to 48 as the Cardinals blanked the Pirates 3-0 in the first game of a twi-night doubleheader. UPI file photo

 UPI

Regarding “Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson dies at 84 after bout with cancer” (Oct. 3): This story must be a mistake. Why, it was only yesterday that he hurled 13 shutouts, had a 1.12 earned run average and led the Cardinals to the World Series in 1968.

The fiery, intimidating and dominant Bob Gibson dead? Ridiculous. Must be another instance of fake news.

Fred Shectman • Pittsboro, N.C

