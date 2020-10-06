Letter: Seems like yesterday that Gibson was hurling shutouts

Regarding “Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson dies at 84 after bout with cancer” (Oct. 3): This story must be a mistake. Why, it was only yesterday that he hurled 13 shutouts, had a 1.12 earned run average and led the Cardinals to the World Series in 1968.
The fiery, intimidating and dominant Bob Gibson dead? Ridiculous. Must be another instance of fake news.
Fred Shectman • Pittsboro, N.C
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.