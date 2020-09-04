Letter: Self-defeating Democrats foolishly demonize the police

The Democratic Party has foolishly put itself in the position of being the anti-police party. The average citizen understands that there are problems with policing as demonstrated by the George Floyd killing. However, the average citizen also understands that crime is a real issue, and a properly functioning police force is in everybody’s best interest.
Demonizing the police is self-defeating for Democrats. We can make the case that there are serious problems with police training and police culture while acknowledging that most police officers are well-meaning and work hard to protect the public. We can support the rights of peaceful protesters while working to punish those who engage in reckless acts of violence.
We need to acknowledge that policing is a hard job where difficult decisions often need to be made quickly and with inadequate information. Republicans are exploiting the “anti-police” position that Democrats have put themselves in. It is time for Democrats to make a more positive and more balanced stand on policing in the United States.
William Stenson • Ladue
