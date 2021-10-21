Letter: Self-improvement is a goal that has multiple hurdles

Regarding the letter "Unemployed should get jobs, show self-determination" (Oct. 17): If only it were that easy. How do single parents, working one or two jobs, take those classes to improve themselves? Who watches the kids and where does the money come from for tuition? And when they finally have that end-all diploma, not all get the interview, and even fewer get the job.
The reality is lack of health care and hiring biases leave far too many behind, which ultimately costs us all so much more.
It’s fine to want everyone to contribute, even to expect it, but you can’t insist people reach a destination and ignore the hurdles blocking their path; they’ll eventually need to be rescued. When society wants everyone to succeed, as equals, it will be a better time for everyone.
L. Gonsalves • St. Louis County