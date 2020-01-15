Letter: Self-proclaimed Christian Trump needs Bible school lesson
Trump portrays himself as defender of faith for evangelicals

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2016, file photo, Pastor Joshua Nink, right, prays for then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as his wife, Melania, left, watches after a Sunday service at First Christian Church, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In his first campaign move of the 2020 election year, President Donald Trump on Friday will launch a coalition of evangelicals as he aims to shore up and expand support from an influential piece of his political base. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

 Jae C. Hong

Regarding the letter: “Trump’s past sins offer him a chance for redemption” (Jan. 12): President Donald Trump and associates tie themselves to the Bible, all the while taking actions that are anti-Christian. Examples include the treatment of immigrant children, climate-change denial, pollution regulation rollbacks, encouraging homophobia, xenophobia, race baiting, hate mongering, and toadying up to brutal dictators. In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus encouraged compassion, kindness and humility, and acceptance of everyone, regardless of origin.

The Bible offers encouragement to all who suffer from Trump’s actions and to the rest of us who are disgusted with his policies and behavior. Trump’s policies and the attitude of his GOP supporters are nauseating.

Larry L. Brown • Glen Carbon

