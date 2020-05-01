Letter: Self-sacrificing to the virus is selfish and not noble

Regarding “Trump will be criticized for any decision he makes” (April 21): The letter writer’s willingness to sacrifice himself may seem noble but his choice will also affect others. This virus is highly contagious. Typically, one infected person infects three more; three infect nine; nine become 27 and so on. Remember, it was only six weeks ago that there were just 22 cases and one death in the U.S. Now we have more than a million cases.
If you get sick, you will be taken care of by family members and health care workers. Some of your caregivers could get sick and spread it to other people. Some could die. Your choice is not self-sacrifice; it is selfish.
This lockdown is depressing, stressful and financially difficult for many people. We are all anxious to get back to a normal-ish life and restart the economy. But it is not noble to sacrifice others in order to do that. Until we have reliable virus testing, antibody testing and a vaccine, we’ll have to be patient. That is true self-sacrifice.
Catherine Garner • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.