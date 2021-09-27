Letter: Self-serve stores opt to downgrade customer service

Regarding “Do we need humans for that job? Automation booms after COVID” (Sept. 5): Recently, I went to a Walmart store that looked like it had just completed a renovation. Not only were all the products in stock, but shoppers could actually find what they were looking for. But then imagine my surprise when I couldn’t find any clerks checking customers out, only customers checking out their own orders.
Besides not wanting to work for free, I found the line to even get to a self-service kiosk was very long. Imagine how that would work during the upcoming Christmas shopping rush.
As an option for those who want to work for retailers for free, self-service checkout may be fine. But I believe to eliminate the customer service element in a brick and mortar retailer is a mistake.
Noel Meyer • Crestwood