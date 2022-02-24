Letter: Self-serving grandstanding doesn’t make Hawley a man

Regarding the editorial “This is a bad time for Hawley’s spotlight-grabbing games regarding Russia” (Feb. 19): Real men have character. They understand truth, courage and what’s right. They respect and abide by the law. They follow the rules and norms of society and work within them to effect change. Real men, at least in America, work to keep our democracy working. And real men aren’t so insecure about their manliness that they try to convince themselves by writing about it. Instead, they provide daily, silent examples and let others make the determination.

Sen. Josh Hawley is male, the only similar characteristic to the word man. While Hawley may think well of himself and thinks he provides a great service, he serves not the people of Missouri, this country, or the Constitution, but only himself. His grandstanding and opportunistic actions and comments are self-evident to any who pays attention. His power-to-the-criminals fist pump and objection to the electoral vote count is repugnant. Often he is the sole obstructionist vote to filling a position within government. Now he’s putting our national security at risk by being soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Why? Because he believes it plays well to his potential voters in 2024.

In my opinion, what Missouri has is a morally and ethically bankrupt senator. A human rupture, devoid of principle, honesty, integrity or selfless service. He may see that as manly. I think most others see it as something quite different.

Bill Miskall • Dittmer